Reason Why Balor's Raw Match Was So Short; Plans for The New Day

Sponsored Links

Finn Balor's match on Raw was held to less than a minute because WWE officials were uncertain whether he would pass his concussion testing. The logic was that if he ended up failing the test, they would not need to scramble to fill up any significant time slot.





The New Day is expected to be kept off TV until Kofi Kingston is ready to return and at that time, it is expected that they will be involved in a storyline with the Usos for the tag team titles. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more