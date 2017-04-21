Sean Waltman On Reuniting With Hall/Nash, Relationship With Bischoff [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



Sponsored Links

Former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was a guest on the latest edition of the "Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling" podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview. On being an underrated factor in the Monday Night War: "You know with all these things, it's being in the right place at the right time too and everything was just that I had some very good timing in my career. Being brought in on the 123 Kid angle. Somebody of my size, age and all that but can you imagine a better way to come in than that? Being able to go and be a part of the nWo at that time it was all these things and even getting to come back (to WWE). It's not just luck but it has been a lot of good fortune and hard work." On reuniting with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at various independent events: "Just in general when any of us are at work and it is hard to call it work but when we are there that is when we are really at our best. When you put us all together it is a synergistic effect. It is special for us and it seems to special for the fans because they keep coming to see us. It is really fun. I don't mean to sound corny but it is the truth." On his current relationship with Eric Bischoff: "Eric is one of my favorite people to see when I am out doing things. When I am out on the road and at events like at the Hall of Fame ceremony at WrestleMania this year or "cons" or where we will all be this weekend "The Icons of Wrestling" the people who are coming to see us obviously know the history we have. We weren't each other's favorite people at one time and now he is legit a frickin' blast. He is a really cool guy. I can't say enough good about the guy and I hope I'm not hurting his gimmick. Should we pretend like we still have heat? Will that make it better for the people or will there be some more intrigue?" Check out the complete Sean Waltman interview at Podomatic.com.



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more





Search rajah.com:





































