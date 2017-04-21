Report: Crazzy Steve Parts Ways With Impact Wrestling

It looks like Crazzy Steve is parting ways with Impact Wrestling.

ProWrestling.net is reporting that Steve and TNA are parting ways after his appearance at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling television tapings.

Following last night's tapings, Crazzy Steve took to his Twitter page to thank everyone at the company.

Additionally, the pro wrestling star pinned the following tweet on his Twitter page containing information for promoters to book him for various wrestling events and appearances.



