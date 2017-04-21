The LAWcast Ep. 4 - WWF Survivor Series 1990

Sponsored Links



Hello cats and kittens, and welcome to the fourth episode of The Lawcast. In honor of the Undertaker's final ride at Wrestlemania, The Law and Cewsh take a special look at his very first ride, at a bizarre show that also crowned an ultimate survivor, featured the same move in every single match, and gave us the opportunity to welcome a new feathery friend into the world.

Don't forget to like and subscribe on iTunes!