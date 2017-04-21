Eli Drake Talks Impact Wrestling Ownership Changes, Hardyz Departure

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio and spoke about a number of topics, including the recent ownership changes at Impact Wrestling. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how the atmosphere in the locker room has changed since the ownership changes at Impact Wrestling: "It’s different for sure because you got a lot of guys have kind of establish themselves over the last few years under a different regime. No matter what regime, there is undeniable talent here. The fact is now you got a bunch of new faces coming in and it’s a mixed reaction because you look at that and it’s like these guys are coming to try to take my spot? Nah. That’s a problem. So, I look at it like that, but I enjoy that competition. All that does is light a fire under me and once that happens I start to get hot whether it’s verbally or physically, but it’s actually good fuel."

On the differences in how the promotion ran under the previous Dixie Carter-led regime compared to the current Jeff Jarrett-led regime: "I don’t want to badmouth anybody, but let me just put it like this, since the new regime has taken over, there is definitely more structure. Things seem to be more level for relations between the office and the talent, a lot more organization if you will. Not so up in the air. There were too many questions before and a lot of it now seems we are getting a lot more answers, so that’s a big plus."

On the recent Impact Wrestling departure of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy: "Personally, I love the Hardys and I wish they hadn’t gone, on a personal and professional level. I just think they are incredible. Especially for the fact you can take guys that had an established thing for over 20 years and be able to reinvent themselves that way is amazing. That’s a huge talent to lose, but at the same time it’s the wrestling business. People are going to come and go and you got to keep churning and keep pushing and that’s an opportunity I salivate at. Now there’s a big void to be filled and who is going to fill that void? If I’m looking at it, I can’t see how I don’t fill that void. You got a guy that has all the tools, the total package, not Lex Luger, the actual real total package. That’s a great opportunity for me to kind of step up and get noticed and put me right in that spot."

