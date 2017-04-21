Total Divas Viewership For 4/19 Down From Last Week, Bonus Clip

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 21, 2017 - 2:57pm
The Wednesday, April 19th edition of WWE Total Divas on E! drew 589,000 viewers, according to a report by ShowbuzzDaily.com. The show saw a decline in viewership this week compared to last Wednesday's show, which finished with 593,000 viewers.

Speaking of this week's episode of Total Divas, above is a new "Bonus Clip" from this week, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel. Below are multiple clips from this week's show.



