Spoiler: NFL Stars Appear During Match Taped For Next Week's Impact Wrestling

On Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, Moose teased bringing in some friends for his TNA Grand Championship match against Davey Richards on next week's show.

The match was taped after Thursday's broadcast and featured appearances by NFL players Gary Barnidge and DeAngelo Williams, including a spot where Barnidge gave Moose an assist in the form of a bodyslam on Richards.

The appearances by the NFL stars has been picked up by celebrity-gossip website TMZ.com, which features video footage of the bodyslam spot during the match.

Impact Wrestling featuring the Moose vs. Davey Richards match with the appearances by Gary Barnidge and DeAngelo Williams airs next Thursday night, April 27th, on Pop TV.