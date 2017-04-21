Nikki Bella Talks Planning Her Wedding Ceremony, If It Will Air On TV

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her engagement to fellow WWE performer John Cena, which kicked off with his live proposal during WrestleMania 33 earlier this month.

During the interview, Bella was asked about whether or not the couple would consider taping and airing their wedding whenever the big day comes.

After explaining that the possibility of airing the wedding is "still up in the air," she went on to comment about planning the actual ceremony itself.

"Oh, I have [been waiting a long time for this day]. I want like, [a] medium [wedding]," said Bella. "I envision 150 people, because I still want to keep it very private and intimate, and my side of the family makes it like 150."

Bella continued, "I want [a] black tie [affair]. I just love the elegance of black tie and depending on what season we get married, [there] will be florals. I'm going to have a lot of florals, so I don't know how much they'll cost, but I hear they cost a lot. But I don't care, I want it to be drenched with flowers."

