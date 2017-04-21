WWE Splitting up Lana & Rusev; More on Plans for Lana's New Role on Smackdown

Sponsored Links

Lana has been trying out a new dancing gimmick on the NXT shows. She wears shorts and dances her way to the ring and the goal is to eventually push her as a babyface and split her up with Rusev.





With Eva Marie gone and Emma not working out in the "Emmalina" role WWE wanted, the thought is they needed someone else in the "super hot girl" role as the company already has a lot of the athletic types that currently make up the Women's division. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



