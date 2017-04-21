Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Updates Fans On His New Book[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to social media on Thursday afternoon, posting a photo of himself following hip-replacement surgery and giving fans an update on the status of his new book.
"Editing #SaintMick until 5am after hip replacement surgery," wrote the former RAW General Manager. "That's HARDCORE!"
"Saint Mick: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf," is scheduled to be released in stores on October 17th.