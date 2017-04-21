Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Updates Fans On His New Book

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 21, 2017 - 4:12pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to social media on Thursday afternoon, posting a photo of himself following hip-replacement surgery and giving fans an update on the status of his new book.

"Editing #SaintMick until 5am after hip replacement surgery," wrote the former RAW General Manager. "That's HARDCORE!"

"Saint Mick: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf," is scheduled to be released in stores on October 17th.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.