Former ECW Original The Sandman Undergoes Surgery This Week

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley wasn't the only "ECW Original" to undergo surgery this week.

In addition to the former WWE RAW General Manager, fellow ECW Original The Sandman (James Fullington) underwent hernia surgery on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, The Sandman drove himself to a taping of an episode of season two of the Highspots Wrestling Network original series, "Legends of Extreme" immediately after the operation.