Mojo Rawley Recalls Zack Ryder Going Down With Knee Injury

Sponsored Links



Recent Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed by FOX Sports and spoke at length about his tag-team partner and friend, Zack Ryder, going down with an injury.

"I came flying out to celebrate with him, and I kind of like bear-hugged him and dove on him, and I saw the look on his face afterwards and I was like ‘man, I think something bad just happened. Something’s off here,'" Rawley recalled. "He was in a tremendous amount of pain, and I don’t want to get graphic or anything, but sitting there with him… he was a mess. And the docs come out and they pulled his kneepad down, his knee cover, and his kneecap was off to the side of his leg. The second I saw that I was just like ‘oh no.’ I didn’t think anything about the future at that moment, I was just hoping my buddy would be alright. We carried him to the back and he sat there in the trainer’s room and he was just in so much pain. He had a patella rupture. I know a lot about knee injuries, but I don’t know much about the patella, so there’s so much doubt and uncertainty associated with it."

Rawley continued, "It was crazy, man. Yeah, we just became No. 1 contenders and yeah I knew he was probably going to be out for a while, but I just wanted to focus on making sure my friend was going to be alright. Because he had been so good to me, coming back to NXT to try and make this team work. Spending his off days on the road coming back. The guy was… he had no life the entire time as a team. He had to take care of both his Raw and SmackDown commitments in addition to NXT. Absolutely brutal. So to kind of get chopped down right at the height of our tag team, the biggest moment of our team’s career was just really unfortunate."

Check out the complete Mojo Rawley interview at FOX Sports.