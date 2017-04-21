TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops This Week (4/20)

The Thursday, April 20th, semi-live episode of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 320,000 viewers, according to a report by ShowbuzzDaily.com.

By comparison, last week's show drew 302,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 18,000 viewers for this week's show.

This week's show, which featured Low Ki returning to win the X-Division Championship in the main event, finished #129 on the Cable Top 150 list, also down from last week's show, which came in at #115.



