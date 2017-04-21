Spoiler: Former WWE Star Expected To Debut At Impact Wrestling Tapings

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal (a.k.a. Evan Bourne) is scheduled to make his TNA Impact Wrestling debut at tonight's television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

As noted, TNA officials have been teasing a "major debut" of a new talent signed to the promotion for the TV tapings scheduled for this evening.

The debut of Sydal, which is being taped tonight according to PWInsider.com, is expected to air as soon as next Thursday night's episode on Pop TV.

Check back here later this evening for a complete report from the TNA Impact Wrestling television tapings.