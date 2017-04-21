Eric Bischoff Talks Returning To WWE For HOF, Inducting DDP

Sponsored Links



Former WWE performer Eric Bischoff was the guest on a recent episode of "Main Event Radio," and spoke about his recent return to the WWE Universe at this year's WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 33 Weekend.

Regarding his return to the WWE Universe earlier this month, Bischoff told the folks at Main Event Radio that it was "a lot of fun."

"You get to meet so many people who are behind the camera," said Bischoff. "They have such a hard-working loyal, professional and dedicated staff. I was probably just as excited to see people who work behind the scenes as those in front of the camera. The woman who handles travel who has been there for 31 years. The production team, they all know who they are and they're a great staff of people."

The former WCW Executive Vice President also spoke about inducting his longtime friend Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"It was a blast," said Bischoff. "It was an emotional moment. I knew how much it would mean to him. Thus it meant a lot to me to be able to do it. I felt bad in a way. I was kind of conflicted because in Page's heart he wished and still does wish that Dusty Rhodes would've been able to do that. I felt like such a distant insignificant second choice as a result."

Bischoff continued, "I also know that Page has a lot of respect for me and I do for him. I wish Dusty could've done it. Dusty was a mentor to Dallas in more ways than just getting in the ring. He had an influence on his entire life."

