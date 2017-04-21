Hornswoggle Reveals WWE Storyline He Wishes He Could Do Over Again

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (Dylan Mark Postl) recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" blog for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On which WWE storyline he wishes he could do over: "I would love to do the whole "Anonymous General Manager" storyline again. The way it was supposed to turn out was that I was supposed to be this almost mob-boss style character with this Napoleon complex, throwing his power around while running Raw. Obviously things didn't work out that way."

On the biggest match of his career: "The night of the WeeLC match was the biggest match of my career. That gave me a ton of amazing memories that will never be able to be taken from me."

