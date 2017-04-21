Hornswoggle Reveals WWE Storyline He Wishes He Could Do Over Again

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 21, 2017 - 9:59pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (Dylan Mark Postl) recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" blog for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On which WWE storyline he wishes he could do over: "I would love to do the whole "Anonymous General Manager" storyline again. The way it was supposed to turn out was that I was supposed to be this almost mob-boss style character with this Napoleon complex, throwing his power around while running Raw. Obviously things didn't work out that way."

On the biggest match of his career: "The night of the WeeLC match was the biggest match of my career. That gave me a ton of amazing memories that will never be able to be taken from me."

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.