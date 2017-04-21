Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Talk About Leaving Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Former Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis recently appeared as guests on "Main Event Radio" and spoke about, among other topics, their respective departures from the promotion earlier this year.

"It was wonderful there," Kanellis said of her time in Impact Wrestling. "We had a great time. We worked with the best talent in the world. They were fantastic and we really enjoyed ourselves."

Kanellis continued, "It was just time to go. We're excited to see where the road leads us next. Maybe the moon. Maybe I'll go back and be at manager at Jimmy John's."

For his part, Bennett spoke about feeling like it was time for something new as one of the reasons he parted ways with the promotion.

"It was time for a change," said Bennett. "Leaving all the talent was the hardest part. We'll go somewhere. If not, we'll be living on the street in a box."

Check out the complete Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis interview at MainEventRadio.com.