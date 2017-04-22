Ric Flair Details Bar Incident, WWE Confirms PPVs, Weekend House Shows

Sponsored Links



-- Ric Flair was a guest on ESPN's Dan Le Bartard show and he discussed the recent bar incident involving him which made headlines. Flair basically confirmed what was already reported, saying that he walked in and asked the bartender to change the channel on the TV to a golf tournament that was underway, which caused the two to get into it. Soon thereafter, Flair asked for a second drink and was given it in the same glass so he made a fuss over that, which didn't sit well with the bartender. It culminated with Flair calling the bartender a "fatass" and a "dumbass" which ultimately got him kicked out. All in all, Flair's version didn't help him come across any better.

-- Several WWE stars were missing from tonight's house show in Rapid City. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and the Hardy Boyz were all absent. As reported before, the Hardys have a prior commitment for an indie event whereas Reigns has been given time off due to the death of his brother. Owens and Jericho will be back on Saturday.

-- If there was ever any doubt, Finn Balor is completely recovered from his concussion and is a full-go for all the weekend house shows.

-- WWE has officially confirmed the following PPVs later this year: September 24 in Los Angeles, October 8 in Detroit and October 22 in Minneapolis.