CM Punk On What Made Him Want To Become A WWE Superstar, More

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks recently spoke with Windy City Live to discuss his transition from pro wrestling to mixed martial arts.

During the interview, Punk was asked when and where his desire to become a WWE Superstar began.

"I'm not sure," said Punk. "Obviously, I watched WWF as a kid, but when I made the conscious decision - WWF was never the end goal."

Punk continued, "I romanticized about Japanese wrestling. There was two companies in Japan, it was called All Japan and New Japan, and that was my thing. I was more about going over there and being a star over there, then coming home and just being completely - you can walk down the street and nobody knows you. That was my style, I liked it."

"But I worked so long and hard at it that it became so boring, it became the last frontier was WWE," said Punk. "I had to go see if I could conquer that so I gave it a shot."

Check out the complete CM Punk interview at ABC7Chicago.com.