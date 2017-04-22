Ranallo Officially Done with WWE; Denies JBL Was the Reason; JBL Comments

-- In an exclusive story at Newsweek.com, Mauro Ranallo confirmed that he has parted ways with WWE but also added that it has nothing to do with rumors that it was because of JBL.

-- A WWE spokesperson also confirmed the news, but indicated that Ranallo will remain under contract to the company until August 12.

"WWE and I have mutually agreed to part ways. It has nothing to do with JBL."

-- As we noted before, WWE has been in negotiations with Ranallo to end their relationship, and as part of those talks, the company was expected to place a non-disparagement clause on Ranallo, which would prevent him from discussing the situation in a way that portray the company negatively. So it's not really surprising to see Ranallo stay away from any controversial statements.

-- JBL also released a statement to Newsweek as well:

"Admittedly, I took part in locker room pranks that existed within the industry years ago. WWE addressed my behavior and I responded accordingly, yet my past is being brought up because of recent unfounded rumors. I apologize if anything I said playing ‘the bad guy’ on a TV show was misconstrued."



