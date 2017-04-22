Road Warrior Animal On If Rick Rude's Death Was A Suicide

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV and touched on whether or not he felt the passing of recent WWE Hall Of Fame inductee "Ravishing" Rick Rude was a suicide.

"You know I knew Rude since high school and - God you know what, it wouldn't surprise me," said Animal, one-half of the legendary Road Warriors / Legion Of Doom tag-team. "I don't think it was that, but I knew Rude had a little bit of a depression problem. For the way he looked, all ripped up and looked good, he had a little bit of a self conscious issue. He was wondering how he looked and how he was. So that kind of doesn't surprise me."

Road Warrior Animal continued, "I know for a fact cause I know Rude real well, yeah he smoked a lot but he was Percocet guy, I knew that for sure. I think that's one of the drugs he OD'd on. I never read a toxicology report, I don't know what exactly he died from, but he and I found some Greek place and we got to talking a lot.

"I see the tendency - I see what you're talking about," Animal added. "I can see that can be a possibility, but I really can't say for sure man."

