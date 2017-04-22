Braun Strowman, Kalisto & Kurt Angle Comment On RAW "Dumpster Match"

Sponsored Links



As noted, a "Dumpster Match" between Braun Strowman and Kalisto was announced for WWE RAW this coming Monday evening.

The match, which was confirmed via WWE.com on Saturday afternoon, came to fruition following an initial challenge from Kalisto via social media.

"Monsters have weaknesses Braun, you are no monster," wrote Kalisto via his official Twitter page. "I challenge you to a dumpster match. Then I'll reveal the kind of monster trash you are."

After the above comments from Kalisto surfaced via Twitter, the new WWE RAW General Manager and class of 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Kurt Angle confirmed that the "Dumpster Match" between the two is set for Monday's show at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

"It's about the size of the fight in the dog ... [You] want it [Kalisto], [you] got it," wrote the former Olympic gold medalist via his official Twitter page. "Braun vs. Kalisto in a [Dumpster Match] Monday on [Raw]!"

Finally, Strowman himself took to social media after the match was confirmed for Monday's RAW, questioning what kind of noise Kalisto will make once he squashes him like a cockroach.

"I wonder if Kalisto makes the same noise when stepped on," wrote Strowman via his official Twitter page. "Will find out Monday [cockroach]."

