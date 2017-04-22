Vince McMahon, Bella Twins & Others Comment On "Earth Day" Holiday

Sponsored Links



With Saturday, April 22nd marking "Earth Day," various members of the WWE Universe have given a tip of the cap to nature on social media.

Among those who have taken to Twitter to acknowledge the holiday include WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as a number of current and former WWE Superstars such as The Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, Carmella and others.

Below are some of the tweets posted by WWE personalities regarding the "Earth Day" holiday on Saturday. Follow more WWE social media action via the promotion's official Twitter page: @WWE.

We only have one Earth, let’s take care of it. Happy #EarthDay. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 22, 2017

Happy Earth Day!



Today during lunch Max and I talked about how the trees help the Earth and what... https://t.co/G2eM7x5Uw2 pic.twitter.com/MrRvWyDgok — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 22, 2017

Hit the ground running in Kalamazoo! Grateful for such a beautiful day. #EarthDay ... pic.twitter.com/BLLUpv4Vl1 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 22, 2017