Vince McMahon, Bella Twins & Others Comment On "Earth Day" Holiday

With Saturday, April 22nd marking "Earth Day," various members of the WWE Universe have given a tip of the cap to nature on social media.

Among those who have taken to Twitter to acknowledge the holiday include WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as a number of current and former WWE Superstars such as The Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, Carmella and others.

Below are some of the tweets posted by WWE personalities regarding the "Earth Day" holiday on Saturday. Follow more WWE social media action via the promotion's official Twitter page: @WWE.



