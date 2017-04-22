WWE Updates Fans On Condition Of Dash Wilder Following Jaw Surgery

Sponsored Links



In addition to Mick Foley and The Sandman, both of whom underwent surgeries this week, current WWE talent and one-half of the former two-time NXT World Tag-Team Champions, Dash Wilder, also underwent an operation this week.

On Saturday, WWE published an article via their official website updating fans on the condition of The Revival tag-team member after he underwent successful jaw surgery on Friday following an injury suffered during an NXT live event last weekend.

Below is the post from WWE.com regarding the new RAW roster member:

The Revival’s Dash Wilder undergoes successful surgery Leaving little doubt that his jaw surgery was a success, The Revival’s Dash Wilder tweeted word of the completed procedure on Friday night from the gym. Dash's surgery came following a jaw injury last weekend at an NXT Live Event, in the wake of two-time NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival's huge back-to-back victories over former Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day since their Team Red debut the night after WrestleMania.

In addition to the WWE article, Wilder himself also acknowledged the operation via his official Twitter page on Saturday.