WWE Updates Fans On Condition Of Dash Wilder Following Jaw Surgery
In addition to Mick Foley and The Sandman, both of whom underwent surgeries this week, current WWE talent and one-half of the former two-time NXT World Tag-Team Champions, Dash Wilder, also underwent an operation this week.
On Saturday, WWE published an article via their official website updating fans on the condition of The Revival tag-team member after he underwent successful jaw surgery on Friday following an injury suffered during an NXT live event last weekend.
Below is the post from WWE.com regarding the new RAW roster member:
In addition to the WWE article, Wilder himself also acknowledged the operation via his official Twitter page on Saturday.