Videos: Matt Hardy, The Sandman, Bully Ray Appear At HoH 24 Event

Matt Hardy appeared at the House Of Hardcore 24 event in Metuchen, New Jersey on Friday evening, however he did not wrestle against Tommy Dreamer in the main event as originally scheduled.

Hardy, who appeared with his "BROKEN" character, was originally told by WWE that he couldn't appear at some of the bookings he and brother Jeff Hardy had lined up before making their surprise returns at WrestleMania 33, winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships in the process.

Instead of Hardy-Dreamer, the HoH 24 event featured an altered main event that saw Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray take on The Spirit Squad, with a surprise appearance by another ECW Original -- The Sandman.

Check out some video clips of Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, The Sandman and others at last night's HoH 24 event courtesy of the Flo Slam official Twitter page (@FloSlam):