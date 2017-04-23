John Cena Turns 40, Tajiri Gone from WWE, Update on Roman Reigns

Sponsored Links



-- John Cena turned 40 today and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon sent out a tweet, calling Cena the "Babe Ruth of WWE":

“Hustle Loyalty Respect” is not just an expression, it’s the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017

-- Tajiri also was active on Twitter today, but for a different reason. He announced that he is gone from WWE due to ongoing concerns of his knee injury. His tweets are all in Japanese but a rough translation indicated that while his knee is fine now, WWE medical staff thought it would be too risky to clear him to compete again, citing that he is now 46 years of age.

-- He has not wrestled since suffering the injury in January but thanked both Triple H and William Regal, while suggesting that he is going back to Japan.

-- Tomorrow's Raw is the go-home edition before WWE Payback on Sunday and Roman Reigns is expected on the show to push for the final build in his match against Braun Strowman. Reigns hasn't wrestled in a few weeks - first because he was selling injuries suffered at the hands of Strowman and then because he was given time off after his brother's sudden death.

-- There is also a Smackdown house show tomorrow and it will be the first one with the new roster. That means Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Sami Zayn will all be appearing and Shinsuke Nakamura is also now full-time with Smackdown and appearing at house shows too.