WWE Raw Preview: Strowman vs. Kalisto, Ambrose/Miz, Rollins/Joe, more

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw

Last week, while laying waste to several Raw Superstars — and eventually the ring itself — Braun Strowman threw Kalisto into a dumpster filled with trash. Not one to take the assault lying down, the masked Superstar has challenged his attacker to a Dumpster Match.

Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women’s Title

The Wicked Witch of WWE would like nothing more than to humiliate Bayley in the titleholder’s backyard, and given Alexa’s penchant for mind games, she’ll be looking to wage some serious psychological warfare this Monday night. Is Bayley ready for what this devious Raw newcomer has in store?

Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?

There was no love lost between Ambrose and Miz on SmackDown LIVE, where Ambrose defeated the star of “The Marine 5: Battleground” for the Intercontinental Title back in January, and it’s clear that their rivalry has only escalated over time. Now that Ambrose has twice gotten the better of Miz since their move to Raw in the Superstar Shake-up, how will The A-Lister respond?

Bray Wyatt brings true “Horror” to Raw

Wyatt, forever changed after The Viper desecrated the resting place of Sister Abigail and reduced the Wyatt Family Compound to ashes, has yet to reveal exactly what will happen in the House of Horrors Match, but it could bode ill for the WWE Champion. As WWE Payback approaches, expect The Eater of Worlds to continue preying on Orton’s psyche, drawing the entire WWE Universe further into his twisted version of reality.

Business gets “personal” between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe

This past Monday night, Samoa Joe claimed that that when he debuted on Raw to assault Seth Rollins at Triple H’s request, The Architect was nothing more than a “designated target.” However, after watching Stephanie McMahon inadvertently sent through a table at ringside during Rollins’ victory over The Game at WrestleMania, Joe has declared that what happens during his match with The Kingslayer at WWE Payback will be “very, very personal.”