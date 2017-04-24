Vickie Guerrero On Current WWE Divas Not Being Able To Cut Promos

Former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa's "Full Throttle" podcast for an interview.

Below are some of the highlights of the former SmackDown GM's appearance on the former WWE Women's Champion's show:

On current WWE Divas not being able to cut promos: "I look at some of the girls and they can't do a promo and it just amazes me. Some are very talented, don't get me wrong. Some girls can do a great promo, but when I was there I do believe that I was the only one that could do a promo."

On if she could say one thing to anyone in WWE today what would it be: "I guess in general, thanks for the backstabbing. That probably pertains to like 5 people."

Check out the complete Vickie Guerrero interview at Soundcloud.com.



