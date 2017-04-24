Very Early Betting Odds for WWE Money in the Bank

Sponsored Links



Money in the Bank is nearly 2 months away and betting odds are already

available for the MitB match itself, even though there have been no

participants officially announced. Odds have been set for 16 potential

winners and with 6 participants traditionally being set for these

matches, obviously not all of these will be involved. On occasion WWE

will allow more than 6 participants, however the most ever has been

10. This is not a reference to Tye Dillenger, who has odds of +2000,

which is an under 5% probability of winning. A successful bet here

would multiply their money by twenty-fold, so a $100 bet would win

$2000.

So what happens to bets on wrestlers that never end up being in the

match? Those bets would be graded as a loss because this is more of a

prop bet based on potential of both being in the match and winning.

Technically none of these choices are guaranteed to be entered in the

match but realistically all the participants are likely to be from

this lot.

It's no secret that WWE is very serious about Baron Corbin becoming a

top level player this year and a MitB win is plausible if not likely.

At odds of +150, Corbin has the best chances out of anyone to take the

briefcase and the right to cash it in for a WWE Championship title

shot at a time of his choosing. This is a 40% chance of winning and

from a field of 16 hopefuls, these are outstanding odds.

The next most favorable odds have been set for Shinsuke Nakamura at

+200, a 33% probability. After great success in both NJPW and NXT,

Nakamura finally made his way to the WWE main roster as part of the

Superstar ShakeUp, joining the Smackdown Brand. With the big plans for

Shinsuke eminent, a MitB win a few months into this run would solidify

the “King of Strong Style” as a top level talent in the permanent

title picture.

With odds of +250, or a 28% chance, Kevin Owens is the next most

likely to win this match. He's already proven that he not only can

hang in the main event scene, but that he absolutely belongs there as

he has built a reputation for delivering big time in top matches.

After a well received reign as Universal Champion on Raw, Owens has

joined Smackdown with sights on winning that brand's most coveted prize.

AJ Styles, who has a nice title reign as WWE Champion recently, is 4th

most likely at +400, a 20% probability. This would appear to be an

undervaluation of Styles and because of this the lines could move in

his favor if gamblers back him under his current odds. AJ, having just

arrived in WWE last year, has never won a Money in the Bank match and

this is an accomplishment that would be another feather in his cap.

Below is a full list of potential winner with their odds. These are

expected to change as we near to MitB on June 18.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Betting Odds

Baron Corbin +150

Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Kevin Owens +250

AJ Styles +400

Sami Zayn +600

Rusev +800

John Cena +1000

Randy Orton +1000

Mojo Rawley +1400

Dolph Ziggler +1700

Big E +2000

Tye Dillenger +2000

Kane +2500

Luke Harper +2500

Zack Ryder +2500

Jinder Mahal +3300