Photos: Roman Reigns & Rikishi At Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i's Funeral

As noted, former WWE Superstar Matt Anoa'i (Rosey) passed away at age 47 last Monday.

The funeral for Anoa'i, older brother of current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and relative of other well-known Samoan personalities such as former WWE Superstar Rikishi, took place on Saturday.

Featured below, courtesy of the official Facebook page of Rikishi, are photos of Reigns, Rikishi and others at the funeral service over the weekend:



