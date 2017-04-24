ROH Promotes Ken Anderson's Debut At "Masters of the Craft" This Saturday

As noted, former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson (aka Mr. Kennedy) has signed with the Ring Of Honor (ROH) promotion.
On Saturday, Anderson is scheduled to make his ROH debut at the Eisenhower Center in Hopkins, Minnesota, as he challenges Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Championship in his promotional debut.
Below is the official press release issued by ROH to promote Anderson's debut at their event, dubbed "Masters of the Craft," this Saturday night:
Marty Scurll defends his ROH TV Title against Ken Anderson at Masters of the Craft
On Saturday April 28, Ring of Honor returns to the Eisenhower Center located just outside the Twin Cities in Hopkins, MN for Masters of the Craft! It will be a night of the hard-hitting, in-your-face action on The Best Wrestling on the Planet can deliver with all of your favorite stars in action!
The ROH Board of Directors has been hard at work finalizing bouts at the last event before the War of the World Tour commences. ROH World Television Champion “The Villain” Marty Scurll continues to crow after every ROH World Television Championship defense that he has defeated everyone ROH has to offer. In Hopkins, the ROH Board of Directors has secured a VERY special opponent that may have the ability to shock the world and capture the ROH World Television Championship at Masters of the Craft!
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. KEN ANDERSON
As the list of defeated challengers grows and grows, the louder "The Villain" Marty Scurll gets. The self-described "Reign of Wickedness" began in London in just his third match during his first weekend in ROH. Since then Scurll has defeated Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Juice Robinson, Donovan Dijak, Sonjay Dutt, Kenny King, and former three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole in front of the largest crowd in ROH history at Supercard of Honor XI!
But as the, admittedly, fighting champion continues to get louder and louder about his successes, world-class challengers from around the world line up to take their best shot at "The Villain". And a former world champion has his eyes set on Scurll at Masters of the Craft!
Ken Anderson makes his ROH debut in Hopkins, MN and has a chance to capture championship gold on his very first night! Scurll, and champions before him like Jay Lethal, Tomohiro Ishii, and Bobby Fish before him have elevated the ROH World Television Championship to the level of the ROH World Championship and Anderson looks for an opportunity to add his name to this storied lineage.
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more