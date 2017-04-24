ROH Promotes Ken Anderson's Debut At "Masters of the Craft" This Saturday

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson (aka Mr. Kennedy) has signed with the Ring Of Honor (ROH) promotion.

On Saturday, Anderson is scheduled to make his ROH debut at the Eisenhower Center in Hopkins, Minnesota, as he challenges Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Championship in his promotional debut.

Below is the official press release issued by ROH to promote Anderson's debut at their event, dubbed "Masters of the Craft," this Saturday night: