Al Snow Talks About Relationship With WWE & Possibility Of Returning

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently spoke with the folks at the Memorabilia Guy website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On bullying behind-the-scenes and in the ring in the pro wrestling business: "I don't even know where to start. It's nowhere near like what it used to be. I'll speak about that. I've never truly done that – I've never truly bullied anyone, and don't condone or appreciate people if they do. When I got into professional wrestling, in 1982, the business was propagated with wrestlers who were tough, grown men. And it kind of harkens back to what I've spoken about, how you have to be really driven and passionate about wanting to be a professional wrestler. Basically, the older wrestlers would constantly test you, and initially they would test you physically, to see if they could crack you, or break you, and send you home. And then they would do it mentally and emotionally, on a pretty regular basis – just so you had to earn your spot in the locker room, for a very long time. That's why I say you have to be pretty mentally and emotionally tough. I'm not condoning or excusing or anything like that, but it's a pretty tough business. That being said, I know that to some degree that still goes on and if you're going to get into this type of environment, you have to be, whether it's overt bullying, or subverted bullying, it's still bullying, and you've got to truly understand who you are, and what you want and be mentally and emotionally tough and passionate enough to be able to stand up and compete with these people. Because ultimately they are wanting to try and break you so they can get whatever you have. One time I wrestled a guy in St Louis on TV, and he physically beat me in the back of the head so many times – rabbit punched me in the back of the head so many times, that I couldn't see out of my left eye for half an hour. So if anybody's got stories of physical, mental or emotional abuse, trust me, I've got plenty as far as these circumstances in regards to bullying guys in professional wrestling. That kind of stuff doesn't happen to that degree in any manner now, and I don't say that it should, but be aware. This is a physical, mental and emotional business. Making a decision to get into it you now accept part and parcel what it's gonna take to be in it."

On his relationship with WWE and the possibility of returning to the company: "As far as I know, I have no issues with WWE at all. I have nothing but gratitude and graciousness as far as WWE and Vince McMahon. If it weren't for the opportunities I was give, we wouldn't be having this conversation. I hope so, that would be fun. That'd be nice to go back and contribute to WWE in some fashion. I know that I would understand and appreciate and respect more the opportunity if I were to get it. And it'd be wonderful."

