Kurt Angle On Leaving WWE In 2006, Dream Matches In WWE Today

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 24, 2017 - 2:50pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Current WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with NBC Elmira for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On leaving WWE back in 2006: "I had some regrets, because I was just starting to get good when I quit WWE in 2006. I was just starting to come into my own, where I was- not that I didn't have incredible matches there, I did, from 2001 to 2006, but I started really becoming a 'seasoned veteran' six years into my career and that was right around 2006. So, I had a better career in TNA, unfortunately most of the WWE Universe will never see those matches, but at the same time, I'm really happy that I had that kind of impact in six and half years in WWE, where [they induct] me into the [WWE] Hall of Fame 11 years later."

On dream matches in WWE: "Daniel Bryan. I love his wrestling ability. I think that he is one of the best I've seen in a long time. I obviously wrestled AJ Styles, but never on the WWE platform, love to have a main event against AJ Styles at WrestleMania."

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at MyTwinWriters.com.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.