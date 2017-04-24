Kurt Angle On Leaving WWE In 2006, Dream Matches In WWE Today

Sponsored Links



Current WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with NBC Elmira for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On leaving WWE back in 2006: "I had some regrets, because I was just starting to get good when I quit WWE in 2006. I was just starting to come into my own, where I was- not that I didn't have incredible matches there, I did, from 2001 to 2006, but I started really becoming a 'seasoned veteran' six years into my career and that was right around 2006. So, I had a better career in TNA, unfortunately most of the WWE Universe will never see those matches, but at the same time, I'm really happy that I had that kind of impact in six and half years in WWE, where [they induct] me into the [WWE] Hall of Fame 11 years later."

On dream matches in WWE: "Daniel Bryan. I love his wrestling ability. I think that he is one of the best I've seen in a long time. I obviously wrestled AJ Styles, but never on the WWE platform, love to have a main event against AJ Styles at WrestleMania."

