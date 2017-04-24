Ric Flair Elaborates On Being Kicked Out Of A Bar In Indiana

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio and spoke about the incident that reportedly led to him being kicked out of a bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana after allegedly calling the bartender at the establishment a "fat ass."

Regarding the incident, Flair told The Dan La Batard Show the following:

"I am going to give you the exact story, okay? I was in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the four-hundred autographs I signed, that I got paid a lot of money for...I called the hotel and asked 'Where does somebody go to [get to] some bar called The Deck?' Rule number one, I walk in, said to the guy, 'Will you please put on the golf tournament?' It's only The Masters, right? He goes 'What do you think this is a sports bar?' I said 'I didn't say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on The Masters.' He goes 'If I get a chance,' right? So, all of a sudden we're 'Measuring.' [Laughs] So then, I only had one drink, I asked him for a rinse, he takes my drink, throws the glass onto the ice in the tank, right, and starts pouring, and I go 'Sir, doesn't a premium drink require a new glass?' And he goes 'You tellin' me how to bartend?' and I said 'Not if I have to, dumba--, but since you're asking, you're a dumba--.' He walked over and said 'Are you calling me a dumba--?' I said, 'I can call you a fat a--, they both work.'"

"The Nature Boy" said the bar manager came over to him and he left shortly thereafter without any additional drama unfolding.

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview at ESPN.com.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above Ric Flair interview quote.