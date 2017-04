Sponsored Links



-- Shaquille O'Neal released his latest podcast today and shed light on the missed match with Big Show at WrestleMania 33.

"Because they kept playing. First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be three and three. Then, they cancelled it so when they cancelled it, I made other arrangements. And then they tried to call back and tried to get it done, and I just said, ā€˜Iā€™m not going to do it.ā€™ They messed it up."

-- Shaq's co-host, John Kincade, then suggested that Shaq was given a script that indicated he was going to lose and that he didn't want to lose the match, but Shaq responded that he would have been fine with losing "for the kids."