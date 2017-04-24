Former WWE/WCW Star Returns to Impact Wrestling (Spoiler)

-- At Sunday's Impact TV tapings, former WWE and WCW superstar Scott Steiner made his return to Impact Wrestling. Steiner was announced as the mystery partner for announcer Josh Mathews against Jeremy Borash and Abyss (Christopher Parks) at the Slammiversary event on July 2.

-- Steiner's relationship with Impact Wrestling - albeit the former regime - was rocky and lawsuits were filed against one another, so it's a bit surprising to see him back.

-- Impact Wrestling tweeted the following:



