-- WWE has announced four matches for tonight's Smackdown Live: Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan - No DQ Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

Naomi vs. Charlotte - Smackdown Women's Title Match

American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons & The Ascension - Beat the Clock Challenge -- Join us at 8pm ET / 5pm PT for live coverage of Smackdown!



