Official Smackdown Preview: Nakamura Interview, Four Matches Announced

Sponsored Links



-- WWE.com Smackdown preview:

Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE will kick off tonight at 8/7 C with an exclusive interview with Nakamura. What will he have to say as he continues his incredible Team Blue debut?

Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?

This Sunday at WWE Payback, Randy Orton will step inside the unknown of Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors and come face to face with The Eater of Worlds. He might be cracking the front door open to take a macabre look at what lies ahead tonight on SmackDown LIVE when he faces Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification Match.

Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

Is the GLOW about be overshadowed by a royal tint? Find out tonight when Naomi defends Team Blue’s prestigious prize on SmackDown LIVE.

Styles and Corbin square off in rematch

The two Superstars will lock horns once again tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Will they settle the score once and for all? Will Owens yet again be keeping a close eye on this battle?

First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos’ next challengers

American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons and The Ascension will all take part in the competition to win in the fastest possible time and earn a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity. Who will become the No. 1 contenders to The Usos?