Updated (Final?) WWE Payback Matches & Card

-- WWE Payback is this Sunday, April 30 and after the go-home Raw, here is the updated and perhaps final card for the event:

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt - House of Horrors Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho - WWE US Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss - WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro - WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match

Neville vs. Austin Aries - WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Kickoff Show Match

The Miz TV, featuring special guest Finn Balor

-- Join us on Sunday for live coverage of WWE Payback!