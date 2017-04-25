Updated (Final?) WWE Payback Matches & Card

-- WWE Payback is this Sunday, April 30 and after the go-home Raw, here is the updated and perhaps final card for the event:
- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt - House of Horrors Match
- Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho - WWE US Title Match
- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss - WWE Raw Women's Title Match
- Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro - WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
- Neville vs. Austin Aries - WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
- Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
- Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Kickoff Show Match
- The Miz TV, featuring special guest Finn Balor
-- Join us on Sunday for live coverage of WWE Payback!
