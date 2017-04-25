Updated (Final?) WWE Payback Matches & Card

-- WWE Payback is this Sunday, April 30 and after the go-home Raw, here is the updated and perhaps final card for the event:

  • Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt - House of Horrors Match
  • Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho - WWE US Title Match
  • Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss - WWE Raw Women's Title Match
  • Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro - WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
  • Neville vs. Austin Aries - WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
  • Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
  • Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
  • Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - Kickoff Show Match
  • The Miz TV, featuring special guest Finn Balor

