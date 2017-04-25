Anniversary Of Randy Orton's WWE TV Debut (Video), Live SD Results Tonight, Armstrong Comments

The April 25th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and is the go-home show for Payback on Sunday. Join us at 8 PM ET tonight for live play-by-play SmackDown results on Rajah.com.

This week's episode of also marks the date that Randy Orton made his SmackDown debut back in 2002. On April 25th, 2002 a young Randy Orton made his WWE TV debut in a singles match against Hardcore Holly.

Here's what WWE is promoting for tonight's show:

– Naomi is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a singles match against Charlotte.

– American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons and The Ascension will compete in a "Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge" to determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

– An exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Randy Orton will face Erick Rowan in a No DQ match.

– AJ Styles will square off against Baron Corbin in a singles match.



