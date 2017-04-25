205 Live Preview: Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

In addition to SmackDown Live, WWE will also present that latest edition of 205 Live, featuring their Cruiserweight talent, later this evening.
The official 205 Live preview over at WWE.com reads as follows:
WWE 205 Live preview, April 25, 2017: The Gentleman battles The King
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville faces Gentleman Jack Gallagher before Neville’s battle with Austin Aries this Sunday at WWE Payback. Also, will Drew Gulak's anti-high-flying campaign continue to target Mustafa Ali?
WWE 205 Live Preview: Quick Hits
* Will Mustafa Ali listen to Drew Gulak?
* Neville prepares for WWE Payback against Gentleman Jack Gallagher
