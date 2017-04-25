205 Live Preview: Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 25, 2017 - 4:16pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

In addition to SmackDown Live, WWE will also present that latest edition of 205 Live, featuring their Cruiserweight talent, later this evening.

The official 205 Live preview over at WWE.com reads as follows:

WWE 205 Live preview, April 25, 2017: The Gentleman battles The King

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville faces Gentleman Jack Gallagher before Neville’s battle with Austin Aries this Sunday at WWE Payback. Also, will Drew Gulak's anti-high-flying campaign continue to target Mustafa Ali?

WWE 205 Live Preview: Quick Hits

* Will Mustafa Ali listen to Drew Gulak?

* Neville prepares for WWE Payback against Gentleman Jack Gallagher



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.