Triple H Comments About Jinder Mahal Returning To WWE

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal is profiled in a new featured column by USA Today's "For The Win," which features comments from WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

In the featured article on Mahal, Triple H spoke with USA's F.T.W. about Mahal returning to WWE after parting ways with the company a few years ago.

"From the second he's been back it's been, 'What else can I do to make this work?" said Levesque. "What else can I do to improve? What else can I do to get to the next level?'" Triple H said. "It takes time. You bring people back, you let them get their feet wet a bit, you make sure they've matured in the way you want them to and move from there."

Triple H continued, "I think fans or people who watch what we do, they think it's a matter of, 'This guy is there so why don't they do something with him?' It's a more complex process than that and a lot goes into it."

"But I'm happy for a guy like him," 'The Game' contiued. "Whether it was because of him or whatever reason it didn't work out on the first pass through — to be able to come back and do it again."

