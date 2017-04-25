Justin Roberts Describes His Live Reaction To Lesnar Breaking Taker's Streak

Sponsored Links



Our pal Raj Giri over at WrestlingInc.com recently caught up with former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts, who during their discussion, spoke about his initial reaction to witnessing The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania come to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania 30.

"I thought it was a mistake," Roberts told Giri. "I really did. My stomach dropped when the referee counted to three. I really thought it was a mistake and the bell was rung and I looked over at the person ringing the bell and thought, were you supposed to ring that bell?"

Roberts continued, explaining that he was even more surprised due to the fact that among other things, he wasn't given the normal cue to make the official announcement to the live crowd on the microphone.

"Normally I receive my cue after the bell to make my announcement but there was no cue," said Roberts. "I look over at him and my stomach is still on the floor and a minute later I was cued to make the announcement, and making it was so strange because it wasn't going to be something that was going to be cheered or get booed, but everyone in the crowd including myself was wondering if it was supposed to happen, like they are not cheering or booing, it was just confusion, so when I got the cue to make the announcement I said, here's your winner, the winner of this match, Brock Lesnar, it didn't get a cheer or a boo, just a weird reaction, probably one of the weirdest announcements I ever called."

