RAW Viewership Declines For WWE Payback "Go-Home" Show

The Monday, April 24th episode of WWE RAW, which was the "go-home" edition of the show ahead of this Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view, saw a decline in viewership.

The 4/24 edition of RAW drew 3.007 million viewers for the show that featured Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz and a mystery partner in the main event. The hourly numbers were 3.00 million, 3.14 million and 2.88 million.

By comparison, last week's edition of RAW drew 3.346 million viewers, marking a 10 percent decline in viewership for this week's WWE Payback "go-home" show.