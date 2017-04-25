Gunner On Possibly Signing With WWE, Who He'd Want To Feud With In NXT

Sponsored Links



Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV at ICW in Miami for an interview. Below are some of the highlights from the interview, courtesy of excerpts sent to WrestlingInc.com.

On the possibility of signing with WWE: "Man, that's a dream of mine. That 5-years old growing up still wants that WrestleMania moment. It's such an awesome company. I'd much rather have an opportunity with NXT or WWE. That's my ultimate goal. Even when I was with TNA guys would ask me and I'd say "The goal is WWE. It's WrestleMania"... I'm only 34, age is not that big of a deal for me anymore."

On who he would want to feud with in NXT: "I've always liked working with Eric Young. It's weird because he was in TNA with me but we only wrestled probably two or three times but he's so good and I'd love to do a feud with him."

On Impact Wrestling's future under new ownership: "I think Jeff Jarrett coming into the company with Dutch and those guys and getting wrestling minds in the locker room is going to be great for that company."

On never getting a main event run in Impact Wrestling: "That's always kind of a sour situation with me. They did a spot with me and Magnus where we wrestled in Manchester, England. It was a main event match. Wrestling's such an interesting industry. One minute you're here, the next minute you're on the bottom. I don't feel like there's anything I did. There's a time and a place and it'll happen soon. I had a lot of good opportunities in Impact Wrestling. I feel like it's their loss they didn't give me that main event run."