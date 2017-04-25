Film on WWE CEO Vince McMahon's Life Being Considered

Sponsored Links



-- An article by the Hollywood Reporter today indicated that a biopic on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly set to be picked up by Sony's TriStar Pictures.

-- The film titled "Pandemonium", will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, but will have some sort of involvement from WWE. The article went onto note that discussions for this movie started last summer, but it didn't go anywhere since neither WWE or Vince McMahon signed off on it and companies did not want to "antagonize" such a giant empire.

-- The movie is expected to be about McMahon's life growing up, leading to his involvement in wrestling and eventually to the creation of his billion dollar company.