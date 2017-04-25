Live WWE SmackDown Results Now In Progress (4/25): Last Stop Before Payback 2017!

Sponsored Links



The April 25th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and is the go-home show for Payback on Sunday. Keep refreshing this page for live play-by-play results starting at 8 PM ET on Rajah.com!

- SmackDown opens up with Renee Young in the ring, who introduces Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura comes out for his in-ring interview to kick off the show, but before he can answer the first question Dolph Ziggler comes out to interrupt. Ziggler sends away Renee and says he'll interview Nakamura instead. Ziggler cracks some jokes at Nakamura's expense and goes on a rant comparing Nakamura to the late Michael Jackson. Nakamura snatches the mic away from Ziggler and says something in Japanese before calling Ziggler a jackass. Ziggler gets fed up and kicks Nakamura when he's not looking. Ziggler goes for a superkick but Nakamura catches him and hits a back suplex. Nakamura goes for a knee to the face but Ziggler scurries away and retreats back up the ramp.

- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin: Kevin Owens is on commentary for this one. Baron pie-faces AJ away after the opening bell, but AJ quickly gets him in a side headlock and won't let go. Corbin finally fights out, but AJ throws a leg kick and puts the headlock back on. Corbin fights out again and this time he throws AJ out to the floor at ringside. Corbin takes control from here and works on AJ on the mat. Corbin takes AJ up top for a superplex, but AJ slides out between Corbin's legs. AJ kicks Corbin's legs out from under him, then hits a Pele kick to the head.

