WWE Superstar Sin Cara debuted new glow-in-the-dark ring gear for his match at the WWE live event in Fargo, North Dakota this past Sunday evening.

WWE promoted the new look via a photo released on their official Instagram page, which you can view below.

The message written by WWE that accompanies the photo reads as follows:

"[Sin Cara] was sporting some new gear last night at #WWEFargo. #Lucha."