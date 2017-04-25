Photo: Kofi Kingston Posts Update On His Ankle Injury

Sponsored Links



Kofi Kingston took to social media on Monday, giving fans an update on the condition of his ankle injury.

After getting stitches following the ankle injury, The New Day member had them removed last week, which is also when he began his rehab for the injury.

"Week two of rehab is off to a wonderful start," wrote Kingston via his official Twitter page in the update he posted on Monday, which he concluded with hashtag that read, "#StrongerEveryday."

