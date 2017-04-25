Crazzy Steve Addresses If He Feels Impact Wrestling "Wasted His Talents"

Sponsored Links



As noted, former TNA Tag-Team Champion Crazzy Steve of The Decay faction has parted ways with Impact Wrestling and will soon be joining the family at WWE.

Steve finished up at the recent Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando, Florida and will appear on his final episode of the show on Pop TV on next week's broadcast.

On Twitter recently, Steve answered a fan who asked him if he left the promotion because his talents were wasted by management by having him work in matches designed to put other talents over.

"[Impact Wrestling] never wasted my talents," wrote Steve via his official Twitter page in response to a TNA fan. "They gave me the platform to showcase them. Nothing but respect [to] that entire locker room."

